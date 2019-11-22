Holston Valley Medical Center named one of nation’s top cardiovascular hospitals

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Tri-Cities hospital has been named one of the nation’s 50 top cardiovascular hospitals this year by IBM Watson Health.

Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport is the only hospital in Tennessee to be part of this list.

This marks the fifth time the hospital has earned a spot on the list.

According to a release sent to News Channel 11, the study evaluates 989 hospitals in the county and spotlights the top-performing facilities, basing results on a scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

