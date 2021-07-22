Holston Valley Medical Center hosts carotid artery stent clinical trials

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Valley Medical Center‘s catheterization labs hosted the first clinical trials for new technology for stroke prevention in the United States on Thursday.

Dr. Chris Metzger and his team were selected to test a new kind of carotid artery stent, called the CGuard Embolic Protection System. Inside Ballad Health’s labs Thursday, the first six procedures were performed.

“We’re dedicating ourselves to knowledge and seeking the knowledge that helps us become better caregivers,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said.

Holston Valley Medical Center is hosting clinical trials for new stroke prevention technology. The first six procedures were performed today. More on @WJHL11 at 5. pic.twitter.com/gTH6d0WSvp — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) July 22, 2021

Metzger said there is a major difference between the new stent and the ones that are used now.

“Tiny micromesh layer on the outside of it kind of like a screendoor if you will so that there’s less chance of getting anything to get to the brain to cause a stroke,” Metzger said.

Photo: WJHL

“The people of this region, you know these are nice folks, who want to participate in research trials to help others,” Metzger said. “Hopefully, we help them along the way, so the combination of the team we have, and the support is just second to none.”

Ballad Health officials said that they are happy to participate in the groundbreaking research.

“I think we all have to realize as a community, as a healthcare team that we’re doing something right,” Holston Valley Medical Center CEO Lindy White said. “We’re going to be committed to continuing to advance technology working with partners like Inspire MD.”