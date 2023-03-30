KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The staff at Holston Valley Medical Center held a wedding ceremony for a couple ahead of the groom’s fourth brain surgery.

A Facebook post from the couple’s photographer states Hobert and Margaret Ferrell have been together for ten years.

Before the two met, Hobert survived lymphoma. In 2021, he had a relapse of lung cancer that claimed his lung. Last April, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and had his first brain surgery.

According to the post, he’s had many treatments and three more surgeries since then, keeping him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Hobert is set to undergo a fourth brain surgery Thursday afternoon, one that is deemed to be riskier than the others. He didn’t want to go into the operating room without making Margaret his wife.

“She’s not left his side. The amazing ICU staff at Holston Valley came together and made this day special for them [and their] family,” the post states. “Making sure that they had a happy day together, no matter the outcome of this surgery.”

Photo Courtesy of Photography by Justise

News Channel 11 reached out to Ballad Health about putting the ceremony together for the couple.