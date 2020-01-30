Holston Valley Medical Center chosen as demonstration site for international medical conference

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport was center stage at an international medical conference.

The focus was on the cardiac and endovascular labs.

Dr. Chris Metzger, Director of Holston Valley’s Diagnostic Catheterization Labs, performed multiple procedures for the event.

His work was transmitted via live satellite to the audience in Germany, where panelists discussed the cases as they were performed.

“People recognize the quality of care that delivered here and the live case transmission capability here. As I mentioned before, that’s only capable if you have the patients that are good for what we do in this region, the support of Holston Valley Medical Center, trust me this was a team sport of a lot of people bringing this together,” said Dr. Metzger.

Holston Valley was also recognized this year as one of the nation’s 50 top cardiovascular hospitals by IBM Watson Health, and it was the only hospital in Tennessee to achieve the honor.