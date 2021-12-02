Holston United Methodist Home for Children files federal lawsuit against Biden Administration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Northeast Tennessee Christian children’s home is suing the Biden Administration.

Greeneville-based Holston United Methodist Home for Children filed the federal lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

The Christian nonprofit cares for abused and neglected children through its residential and foster care services in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The federal suit challenges a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regulation that prohibits discrimination.

Holston United Methodist Home for Children argues the regulation violates its religious beliefs by requiring the Christian ministry to place children with non-Christian families, same-sex couples, or unmarried couples.

The ministry said religious exemptions to the rule enacted by the Trump administration have been rescinded by the Biden administration in a move that’s harmed the ministry of the mission founded in 1895.

“The Biden administration is wrong to remove religious exemptions to its unlawful grants rule,” said Matt Bowman, an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom which is representing Holston United Methodist Home for Children in the case. “This leaves Holston Home and other faith-based nonprofits with an untenable choice to violate their religious beliefs or lose critical grants necessary to their operations, which benefit everyone, including the government.

The federal lawsuit asks the Court to declare the regulation unlawful and in violation of the ministry’s First Amendment Rights.