JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A mother and her two children will soon celebrate their new home in Johnson City with the help of Holston Habitat for Humanity.

According to a release from Holston Habitat, the home on East Lakeview Drive was previously built by the organization and is now being “recycled.” Recycled Habitat homes have been sold back to or returned to the non-profit for various reasons. They are then renovated by volunteers and then resold to new families who qualify.

“While many Habitat houses turn into our families’ forever homes, for some families their Habitat homes are steppingstones along their path to a stronger, more stable future,” Alanna Leonberg, Holston Habitat’s Outreach and Homeowner Services Manager, stated in the release.

The East Lakeview Drive home will be dedicated to new residents Breonna and her children on March 23.

“We are pleased to recycle this house for Breonna’s family and provide a safe, affordable home in which they can grow and thrive,” Leonberg said.

Photo: Holston Habitat for Humanity

The home was renovated by ten volunteers over the course of about 300 hours, a large chunk of which Breonna contributed herself.

The release states Breonna’s home will be the 40th recycled home by Holston Habitat, and her family will be the 319th family served by the organization since 1985.