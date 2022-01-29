Holston Habitat holds double home dedication ceremony in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Habitat for Humanity welcomed home not just one but two deserving families on Saturday.

Joshua and Kathy Sullivan were the first recipients. The Sullivan’s have a growing family, and a new home means they’ll finally have enough room to accommodate their five children.

“We’re going from a three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment to being able to be in a five-bedroom, two-bath house,” Joshua Sullivan said. “We can actually make our dreams become a reality and that’s huge for us.”

Holston Habitat for Humanity held a double home dedication ceremony in Kingsport. Hear more about the build and the deserving recipients on @WJHL11 this evening. pic.twitter.com/cMC2YKjBuA — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) January 29, 2022

The project faced delays due to product shortages, but after three years they’re ready to move in.

“The laughter of those kids just fill up that house, and I’m so thrilled for them,” Executive Director of Holston Habitat for Humanity Laura Kelly said.

Just a block down the road, Darlene received her first home.

Darlene is the first-ever deaf recipient, and her home is equipped with special features like strobe light alarms and smoke detectors to keep her safe.

“Darlene is amazing, she’s a really hard-working woman,” Kelly said.

Darlene’s home marks the 314th home Holston Habitat has completed in 37 years.

“We’re proud of that number, but there’s a lot more to do,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot more need in our community, and so we feel really excited, and energized, and focused on the future.”

On each home, around 100 volunteers put in about 2000 hours, making it all possible.

“Everyone that’s come out here has been a huge help, and we thank you guys so much,” Joshua Sullivan said.