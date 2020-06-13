Holston Habitat for Humanity serves its 300th family in 1st Veterans Build project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Habitat for Humanity Saturday dedicated its first Veteran Build project to its 300th family via a Facebook Live event.

In a release from the non-profit, officials say Holston Habitat received its designation as a Veterans Build affiliate in 2019 and began work on U.S. Navy veteran Amy’s house shortly thereafter.

“Although Holston Habitat has built with about a dozen veteran families over its 35-year history, we are proud to dedicate our first official Veterans Build house,” says Mandy Penz, Volunteer Manager at Holston Habitat in the release. “We are excited to reaffirm our commitment to veterans and their families by growing our Veterans Build program into the future.”

In a socially distanced ceremony, a limit of 10 people gathered in Amy Jo’s new home Saturday.

Site supervisors Tom Bowers and Mark Mullins were at the ceremony Saturday which was live-streamed on Facebook. The release detailed that hundreds of volunteers contributed thousands of hours toward the construction of Amy’s house.

During the onset of COVID-19, activity on the worksite came to an abrupt halt, the release said. Construction resumed in May with the help of a small, core group of Habitat regular volunteers committed to the Veterans Build project.

Sponsorship of the project was provided by BAE Systems, Inc. in Kingsport, a company known for its employment of veterans and support of veterans causes.

“It is a tremendous honor to be both Holston Habitat’s 300th family and the first official Veterans Build,” said homeowner Amy. “Thank you to BAE Systems, ‘the Regulars’, and all of the community volunteers who helped me achieve my American dream.”

Holston Habitat provides opportunities for affordable home ownership to individuals and families with limited income and housing need who live or work in Sullivan, Carter, and Washington Counties in Tennessee or the city of Bristol, Virginia.

To learn more about Holston Habitat’s programs click HERE or call 423.239.7689.