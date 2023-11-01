BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Habitat for Humanity is in need of additional volunteers to build a home for a family in Bristol, Tennessee that nonprofit leadership said is more than deserving.

Holston Habitat is building a house at 1043 Glendale Street with homebuyers Jessie and Caitlin, who have worked alongside the organization to put in “sweat equity.”

Volunteer manager Mandy Penz said Jessie and Caitlin, as well as their two children, are deserving of the future home.

“They’ve worked really hard to get here,” Penz said. “They’ve attended homeowner education classes. They are not only going to work on their home, but they’ve been working on other people’s homes as well. So we call that sweat equity; they get out there, and they work really hard for their house.”

The nonprofit is seeking additional volunteers of any skill level to help finish Jessie and Caitlin’s build. The majority of Holston Habitat’s projects are built by volunteers of various or no skill levels.

The nonprofit aims to have the home finished by February.