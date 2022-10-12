JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Habitat for Humanity organization is getting to work at its Women Build effort to construct a new home for a local family.

The Women Build event kicked off Wednesday on East Myrtle Avenue.

Women will do the heavy lifting in the project over the next four weeks. Work is scheduled to take place Wednesday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m each day.

“Holston Habitat for Humanity women are coming out to frame the walls, set the trusses, put in windows and doors and vinyl siding,” said Laura Kelly, executive director of Holston Habitat for Humanity. “We’re just coming together as a community to support Keena, a single mother who really deserves a shot at home ownership.”

Kelly said experience is not needed for people to volunteer, and tools and instruction will be provided to those who show up.

The organization hopes to provide Keena with a new home and a glimpse of the good nature of the community.

“A new home means strength, stability, and self-reliance, and I think that when she sees all of these women, all of these men, all of these community members coming out, it takes about 2,500 man hours to build a house,” Kelly said. “:And when you think about how many people come together to support her, it means the world.”

Kelly told News Channel 11 the Women Build event is both a fun way to bring women together and teach them new skills.

“We find that having a specific Women Build brings women together, which is just fun, and they’re supporting another single mom,” Kelly said. “But it also gives them the ability to ask questions and learn new skills that maybe they’ve never learned before.”