BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Habitat for Humanity broke ground Monday on a new home in Bristol, Tennessee.

It will be the second of four Holston Habitat homes to be built in the Anderson Elementary community.

The home is expected to be completed after 13 weeks of construction by volunteers.

“Caitlin and Jesse have been working very hard over the last year through our program to reach this point,” said Alanna Leonberg, outreach and homeowners services manager. “They have been investing hundreds of hours of volunteer sweat equity into other people’s homes, and now it’s their turn for their home to get started.”

The family will be the 44th served in Bristol by Holston Habitat for Humanity.