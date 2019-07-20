Holston Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on future home for local Navy veteran

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local Navy veteran will be the recipient of a brand new home thanks to Holston Habitat for Humanity.

The group broke ground on site in Johnson City this morning for the future home of Amy Cummings.

This marks the 300th house to go to a family though Habitat, a group that helps people get affordable and stable housing.

The shovels are in the ground! A groundbreaking for a new Habitat home is underway in Johnson City. It’s the first ever veteran build project— Holston Habitat for Humanity and BAE are granting the new home to a navy veteran 🏡 @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/NnrLrVArrX — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) July 20, 2019

This is also the first “official veteran build project.”

BAE Systems is a main sponsor of the home, as well as some other local veteran groups.

They hope to have the home ready for Amy to move into by Veterans Day.

We will have more from today’s event starting at 6 p.m. on News Channel 11.