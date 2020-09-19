Holston Habitat for Humanity back to work amid pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Habitat for Humanity got back to work building homes for those in need for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The ceremonial groundbreaking of their first home of 2020 was held Saturday morning in Kingsport. A foundation for the house is already built, but Saturday was the celebration of all this home will mean for one special family.

Holston Habitat gives families with housing insecurity a chance to purchase affordable homes at a zero percent interest loan.

Now, finally able to restart their operations, volunteers and site crew can focus on the future.

“This home build is such a celebration because it does mean we are resuming with our volunteers together again in a safe way, with reduced numbers so we can work on our houses again. This is another celebration because this is our third 5 bedroom home,” said Trish Patterson of Holston Habitat for Humanity.

The family receiving this home in Kingsport says they are grateful for the chance to now have a safe, secure place to live. They said Saturday they are excited about the promise this new house brings.

“I can be able to play outside and I get to live somewhere new and that I can call actual home. It means a lot to me. Seeing that people would actually wanna help us,” said Z’mya Jean-Baptiste, the home recipient.

Because of the pandemic, Holston Habitat for Humanity has had to adjust it’s building timelines. Traditionally they build six or seven homes a year, but this year they will build four and a half as it is now taking longer to complete projects.