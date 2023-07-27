Photo: Linsey and her son Aidyn receive the keys to their new recycled Holston Habitat home. (Courtesy of Holston Habitat for Humanity)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Habitat for Humanity celebrated a mother and son moving into their new home in Kingsport Thursday.

Linsey and her son Aidyn will move into their newly recycled Habitat home on Inglewood Drive after a dedication ceremony.

According to Holston Habitat, recycled homes were built by the non-profit in the past and have been sold back or returned to the organization. Each recycled home is freshly renovated by volunteers to be resold to a new family who qualifies.

Several of the Holston Habitat builds become forever homes, but the ones that don’t require fewer volunteers and work hours to renovate compared to building a house from the ground up.

Linsey’s Kingsport house took 225 hours contributed by five volunteers to renovate.

Linsey’s home marked the 41st recycled home by Holston Habitat, and she and her son are the 325th family to be served by the non-profit since 1985.