BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Habitat for Humanity handed the keys to a new homeowner in Bristol for the first time in over three years.

A dedication ceremony was held for Meghan Mangrum and her new home.

Mangrum is a mother of two who works in Bristol, Virginia. She’s working to complete her degree at East Tennessee State University. Mangrum said that she’s excited to provide for her boys.

“We’re super excited, they’re super excited to have their own bedroom,” Mangrum said. “That’s something that they haven’t stopped talking about and I’m excited to give them a yard to play in.”

Holston Habitat Board Member Cathy Mullins said that this home will set the stage for moving this family forward. She said this is a step to building generational wealth.

“It’s just a kickstart to their family life,” Mullins said. “It’s just an incredible moment for these families.”

The Mangrum family will be the 323rd family served by Holston Habitat. Several community partners played a role in making this home a reality. Mangrum said she’s appreciative of the over 2,000 hours of volunteer work.

“It takes so many people working together to make a project like this come to fruition, so many hands went into this,” Mangrum said.

Mullins also thanked those who worked to make this happen.

“The behind-the-scenes work that goes into each Habitat home involves financial gifts and volunteer hours that are just countless,” Mullins said.