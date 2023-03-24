JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A mother and her two children will now celebrate the completion of their ‘recycled’ Habitat home in Johnson City.

With the help of Holston Habitat for Humanity, Breonna Hill and her two children will now enjoy a new home located on East Lakeview Drive.

“I now have a forever home for me and my two babies, and that’s what I wanted the most,” Hill said. “To get out from where I was and just want something that I didn’t have as a kid.”

Photo: Breonna Hill and one of her children at their new dedicated home (WJHL).

Homes previously built by Holston Habitat that have been sold back or returned to the organization are referred to as ‘recycled’ homes. The homes are then renovated by volunteers and resold to new families that qualify in order to preserve the units as part of the community’s affordable housing stock, the organization stated.

“While many Habitat houses turn into our families’ forever homes, for some families their Habitat homes are stepping stones along their path to a stronger, more stable future,” said Alanna Leonberg, Holston Habitat’s Outreach and Homeowner Services Manager. “We are pleased to recycle this house for Breonna’s family and provide a safe, affordable home in which they can grow and thrive.”

Ten volunteers contributed approximately 300 hours toward the house, with Breonna completing a majority of those herself.

Breonna’s home is the 40th recycled by Holston Habitat and the family will be the 319th served since the organization’s founding in 1985, according to a release from the organization.

Holston Habitat is also working on homes in Kingsport and Bristol.