JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Habitat for Humanity is celebrating another home groundbreaking ceremony and also the beginning of a new project aimed to provide affordable housing.

Keena Mathes and her family will be the lucky recipients once the house along East Myrtle Avenue is complete. The Mathes family is Holston Habitat’s 320th partner family since its founding in 1985.

“Been waiting patiently,” Mathes said. “You know, I think this is my time.”

The plot of ground will soon become a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house for Mathes and her family.

“Exciting, overwhelming,” Mathes said. “This is something that I dreamed for.”

The home is the beginning of a wider project that Holston Habitat and community partners are taking on.

“We are really thrilled to be partnering with other housing agencies like Appalachia Service Project, Eastern Eight Community Development and the City of Johnson City to kind of fulfill this vision of a neighborhood revitalization project,” Executive Director of Holston Habitat for Humanity Laura Kelly said.

Kelly said she hopes more collaborative efforts are to come.

Habitat builds are usually a 12-15 month process, but it won’t be too long before Keena has the keys to not only success but also her forever home.

Volunteers will be working on the house starting October 12. The build kicks off with a

“Women Build” project for the first four weeks. For more information, visit www.holstonhabitat.org.