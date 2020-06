KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may hear some loud noises in Kingsport Monday, since Holston Army Ammunion Plant will be conducting explosives testing.

According to a post from the plant, testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weather permitting.

The plant, located on West Stone Drive, posts these notices so residents in the area will not be alarmed by the sounds.