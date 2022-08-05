KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is under new command.

The ammunition plant is now under the leadership of Lt. Col. Joel Calo, who most recently served as a logistics operations officer at Fort Shafter in Hawaii.

A ceremony for Calo was held Friday morning.

Calo told News Channel 11 that he plans to continue to prioritize safety at the plant.

“Continue with the record of safety that we have so far,” Calo said. “Continue the efforts in terms of modernization. It’s quite clear from higher headquarters that we have to modernize our infrastructure.”

Calo replaces Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter, who had been over HSAAP since September 2020. Carpenter previously accepted orders to serve at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

In July, News Channel 11 learned that Carpenter and two other plant employees were charged with illegally shooting and killing a deer on Army property in December.

In June, HSAAP celebrated 80 years of operations.