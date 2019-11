KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A heads up for Friday some people who live in Kingsport, specifically near the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.

The plant posted a message on social media, saying it will conduct explosives testing Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weather permitting.

The Army said people nearby may hear those explosions during the day Friday.