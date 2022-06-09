KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Army Ammunition Plant celebrated 80 years of producing military explosives by holding a special ceremony Monday.

The outdoor ceremony included the burial of a time capsule that contained items reflecting the facility’s mission over the past eight decades.

“This time capsule contains historical reports, engineering designing tools, an old wooden water line, a hydrometer used to check the density of the solvent in the manufacturing process of RDX, a complete list of both the government staff members and BAE employees, information on the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it had on the day-to-day operations of Holston, along with various other items that represents each department,” Deputy Commander Jeff Worley said in a release. “It also contains letters to the future leaders of Holston from the current commander, Lt. Col. Carpenter, JMC Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez and Mr. Jeff Russell, general manager, BAE Systems, Inc.”

Duane Frye (left) and Dakota Johnson (right), BAE Systems, Inc., stand beside the time capsule they created for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s 80th anniversary ceremony. (Photo: Joint Munitions Command)

Ken Mullikin (left) and Scott Shelton (right) contribute an old wooden water line to the time capsule used to mark the 80th anniversary of Holston Army Ammunition Plant. (Photo: Joint Munitions Command)

Lt. Col. Scott Carpenter, commanding officer, Holston Army Ammunition Plant, delivers the keynote speech during HSAAP’s 80th anniversary ceremony held at Holston on June 6. (Photo: Joint Munitions Command)

The final photo of the HSAAP 80th anniversary time capsule before it’s covered up for the next 20 years. The current plan is that the time capsule will be dug up on June 6, 2042 as part of HSAAP’s 100th anniversary celebration. (Photo: Joint Munitions Command)

Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s 80th anniversary cake is on display and part of the event marking the benchmark day held at Holston on June 6. (Photo: Joint Munitions Command)

The time capsule will be opened in 2042 in celebration of the plant’s 100th anniversary.

The plant was built in 1942 and was operational in less than two years. Over the past eight decades, Holston has gone from making one product to 80, according to plant officials.

BAE Systems has been operating the facility since 1999.