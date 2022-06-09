KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Army Ammunition Plant celebrated 80 years of producing military explosives by holding a special ceremony Monday.
The outdoor ceremony included the burial of a time capsule that contained items reflecting the facility’s mission over the past eight decades.
“This time capsule contains historical reports, engineering designing tools, an old wooden water line, a hydrometer used to check the density of the solvent in the manufacturing process of RDX, a complete list of both the government staff members and BAE employees, information on the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it had on the day-to-day operations of Holston, along with various other items that represents each department,” Deputy Commander Jeff Worley said in a release. “It also contains letters to the future leaders of Holston from the current commander, Lt. Col. Carpenter, JMC Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez and Mr. Jeff Russell, general manager, BAE Systems, Inc.”
The time capsule will be opened in 2042 in celebration of the plant’s 100th anniversary.
The plant was built in 1942 and was operational in less than two years. Over the past eight decades, Holston has gone from making one product to 80, according to plant officials.
BAE Systems has been operating the facility since 1999.