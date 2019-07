KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant announced Thursday that they will be conducting explosives testing on Friday, June 21.

According to a Facebook post from the plant, the testing will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. if weather allows.