Holston Army Ammunition Plant accepting applications for deer hunts

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Army Ammunition Plant is now accepting applications for upcoming deer hunts.

There will be five archery-only white-tailed deer hunts at the installation during the 2021 hunting season.

Applications must be received by Aug. 9 in order to be considered in the drawing for this year’s hunts.

Those interested in submitting an application may download one online or call 423-578-6291 for recorded information on where to pick up an application in the Tri-Cities area. Applications can also be requested by mailing a self-addressed stamped envelope to the following address:

Holston Army Ammunition Plant
Attn: Deer Hunt Information
4509 West Stone Drive
Kingsport, Tennessee 37660

The five hunts will take place between Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.

