Holly Help shoe drive fundraiser raises funds for spay and neuter procedures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the most important parts of being a responsible pet owner is to get your pet spayed or neutered.

Holly Help Spay and Neuter Fund are here to help with that. Holly Help holds fundraisers that generate funds to complete the procedures.

According to a release from the organization, they are holding a fundraiser that is set to run through the end of October 2021.

The fundraiser is a shoe drive and “Funds2Orgs” will write a check for new and gently used shoes collected, the amount of which will be determined by total weight.

There are six locations that shoes can be dropped off. For a complete list of drop-off locations go to the Holly Help Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.