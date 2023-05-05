BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An art store in Bristol, Virginia is helping out local artists, one piece at a time.

The HollerHouse opened at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival last year. It was conceived by owner Brian Serway, who knew many talented artists in the area that didn’t have a brick-and-mortar space to call home.

The store houses countless works from several artists, including some from the owner of HollerHouse himself.

Serway says the art sold in the shop helps out all the local artists, with an emphasis on supporting works in Appalachia.

“We aim to celebrate local artists in the Tri-Cities region and surrounding central Appalachian area, at a price point that is accessible to people,” said Serway.

On Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., HollerHouse will hold an exhibit spotlighting artist Maxx Feist.

In July, the store is hosting an event called “Happy Accidents,” a group exhibition celebrating the spirit of Bob Ross and the joy of creating.

For more information on HollerHouse, click here.