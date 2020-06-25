HOLIDAY PLANS: Latest info on July 4th celebrations in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – “You just may have to make some concessions sometimes so this year it’s watching your fireworks from your car,” Downtown Kingsport Association executive director Robin Cleary said.

July 4th isn’t ruined this year. It’ll just look a little bit different.

“It’s a different approach you know we’re all having to approach things differently right now and I think that makes us that much more appreciative of the things we can do,” Cleary said.

Kingsport made changes to its July 4th plans. To help spread people out, the fireworks display will have two locations shooting the same fireworks shot simultaneously.

“What we’re asking folks to do is please stay in your vehicles when you watch them, if you have to get out of your vehicle for any reason or if you’re viewing them from your neighborhood just maintain the proper social distancing,” Cleary said.

Greeneville will also spread out its 4th of July gatherings across the city.

“I talked with our city administrator and we were adamant that we really wanted to continue to celebrate this holiday this year we just had to use common sense to make it happen,” Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose said.

The parade will now be a caravan for people to drive through. The fireworks will go on as planned and so will the concerts.

“So we are going to have sanitizing stations at our concerts if you don’t have a mask we have several for free we have hand sanitizer that you can use when you arrive to the concerts,” Rose said.

Johnson City and Bristol have both canceled their July 4th celebrations. Jonesborough canceled its fireworks display but will still hold some concerts and will hold a drive-in theater behind the courthouse.

“At that point people will be safely contained in their cars and it really helps us achieve the social distancing that’s so important and it’ll be outdoors at night and we think that’s gonna be a great event for us,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said.

