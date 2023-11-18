BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vendor fair and silent auction at West Ridge High School on Saturday benefitted the school’s career and technical education (CTE) programs.

“Holiday on the Ridge” took place at West Ridge and featured an array of craft vendors selling items perfect for holiday gift-giving. Along with numerous vendors, a silent auction took place where 100% of the auction’s proceeds went to the school’s CTE classes.

Sarah Knight is West Ridge’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) advisor. She told News Channel 11 that the students had a large hand in organizing this event, which is in its second year.





Photo: WJHL

“CTE is learning how to work and have a career, and what better way than to [work with] the public, work with marketing and all of that; so the students have been very, very involved,” she said.

Knight went on to say that while the school has been open for a few years now, it was nice to welcome community members to the event who may have not otherwise stepped foot in the building.