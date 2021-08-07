Holiday Inn to host reptile meet-and-greet

FILE: A black rat snake wraps itself around an employee’s hand at the Nature Museum in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

JOHNSON, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’ve been planning to get over your fear of snakes sometime soon, a traveling exhibit may be your best chance to do so.

Cool Zoo, a hands-on reptile exhibit in connection with Repticon, offers exotic animal experiences at Johnson City’s Holiday Inn on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is open from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a company press release, the event’s flagship attraction, “Jake from Snake Farm”, is an 8-foot-long Columbian Red Tail Boa Constrictor that guests can get up-close and personal with for a fee.

“It’s an honor to provide the Johnson City community with the opportunity to receive a hands-on education on these beautiful creatures,” said Jim DeBerry, CEO of Cool Zoo. “We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals.”

Tickets are available here at $10 for Adults, $5 for children 5-12 and children 4 and under are free.