Holiday Happenings: Abingdon to host lights tour throughout town

ABINGDON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ever had the desire to stroll through the magical, lit-up towns featured in Hallmark movies?

Look no further than Abingdon this holiday season, as town officials announced it will host the first-ever Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour until Jan. 3.

A release from town leaders states that over 45 businesses, organizations and residents are participating in the holiday cheer.

A copy of the map is available below:

Community members can also pick up maps at Town Hall at 133 W. Main St. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Recommended hours to enjoy the light tour are from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. nightly.