Holiday Bikes for Kids drive underway at Friendship locations

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Spring cleaners who come across unused bicycles can get a jump start into the holiday season by donating them for a year-round bike drive.

Friendship Automotive is opening the doors for bike donations throughout the year. Friendship Ford’s internet manager Cassidy Dirickson said this year, the goal is to double the number of bicycles donated from last year, setting the stakes at 500 bicycles.

“Here at Friendship, we’re a huge advocate for animals, we’re also a huge advocate for children – animals and kids can’t help themselves so that’s where we kind of like to step in and be a part of the community,” she said.

In an initiative that began eight years ago, Friendship Automotive has donated about 2,500 bicycles to children around the community. Friendship partners with nonprofit organizations including Girls, Inc., The Boys and Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Santa Pal and the Salvation Army to distribute bicycles to children in the community.

“Friendship feels like every kid should have a bike, that’s something that, if your family is struggling, that may be not on the list of a priority,” Dirickson said.

Donations can be accepted at any of Friendship’s locations throughout Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.

Spring cleaners are also encouraged to bring old bicycles to a dealership – the bicycle will get a makeover before finding its new home.

“It’s just a great opportunity, you don’t have to go buy a new bike for a kid, maybe you’ve got one that you can give to Friendship and they can give it to someone in the community,” product specialist Matthew Miyares said.

Monetary donations may also be made through any Friendship dealership for a bike. More information on that can be found at friendshipcars.com.