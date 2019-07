A new business coming to Johnson City is now hiring.

Hobby Lobby is set to open in the newly constructed Johnson City Centre on Peoples Street on August 12th.

This week, the company will host a hiring event.

Hobby Lobby says you can apply in person on Monday, July 15th through Friday, July 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive.