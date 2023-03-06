BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Medical Group has opened a new urgent care in Bristol, Tennessee.

The urgent care is located at 350 Steeles Road behind the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

“HMG continues to expand access to primary and specialty care to help meet our community’s growing healthcare needs. This investment in a new location is just one way we are reinforcing our commitment to provide access to cost-effective, quality care that exceeds expectations and builds lasting relationships,” Charles Bolick, HMG primary care physician and chairman of the board said in a release. “I know our providers and patients will enjoy the convenience of our new location.”

The urgent care was relocated from HMG’s Sapling Grove Professional Building.

The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.