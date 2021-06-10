HMG cuts ribbon on new outpatient diagnostic center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Medical Group cut the ribbon Thursday on its new outpatient diagnostic center in Johnson City.

The new facility is located at 3019 Peoples Street and provides services including MRIs, CT scans, mammograms, and more.

“This really gives us a chance to bring to bear sort of all of the best things that we’ve been able to do over time at HMG, and that includes state-of-the-art diagnostic centers,” said HMG President and CEO Scott Fowler. “This is the third one and this will provide high quality, low cost care for the people of Johnson City.”

HMG also has outpatient diagnostic centers in Kingsport and Bristol.