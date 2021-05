BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Medical Group cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new pediatric care facility.

HMG’s Bristol Pediatric Associates is located at The Pinnacle shopping center, next to Just Jump, at 320 Bristol West Blvd, Bldg 1, Suite 1B.

The health care provider says the new office offers families a larger, more modern space in a more convenient location.

HMG Bristol Pediatric Associates has four pediatricians seeing patients at the new facility.