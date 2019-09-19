HMG building a new facility in Johnson City; reopens Renaissance Surgery Center in Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Holston Medical Group has announced it is building a new facility in Johnson City, along with other changes throughout the Tri-Cities.

HMG officials said the new facility in Johnson City will be located on Peoples Street and will replace the current facility on East Watauga Avenue.

The President and CEO of Holston Medical Group said this will help provide the best quality care for patients.

HMG has also reopened its Renaissance Surgery Center at Bristol West at the Pinnacle.

The center offers outpatient services for pain management, podiatry, and other medical procedures.

In Kingsport, HMG will be adding the Meadowview Outpatient Surgery Center set to open early next year.