LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell Theater in Lebanon, Virginia is back open to the public after three decades.

The theater, which has been a centerpiece of downtown for decades, reopened on Sept. 23 but the ribbon was cut on the building Thursday morning.

Shane Farmer, the Parks and Recreation Director for the Town of Lebanon, said the theater has been closed since the early 90s. The property and adjacent lot were purchased before the pandemic with the goal of revitalization.

Courtesy of Ira Quillen

Courtesy of Ira Quillen

Courtesy of Ira Quillen

Courtesy of Ira Quillen

Courtesy of Ira Quillen

The renovation was lengthy and took longer than expected to due restraints brought on by the pandemic, but the wait is now over.

Farmer said there have been a few performances since the soft opening, including live music, comedy shows and movie screenings.

According to his estimates, the theater’s renovation cost nearly $1.5 million.

The Russell Theater sits in the heart of downtown and can once again serve the public as it did in its heyday.