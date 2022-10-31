JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music.

Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling.

It will be unveiled this Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. Rich-R-Tone was located near what is now the Pavilion at Founders Park.

The public is invited to come out and celebrate this event.