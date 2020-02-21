1  of  48
Historic Johnson City property one step closer to being leased to historical trust

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission moved forward with allowing the historic Keefauver Farm property to be leased by the Boones Creek Historical Trust.

Commissioners unanimously approved the measure on first reading during Thursday night’s meeting.

According to the city, the historical trust wants to lease a portion of the farm for the purpose of using the house and existing barn as a home for the organization.

The property, located off of Hales Chapel Road in Gray, dates back to the mid-1800s.

SEE ALSO » Keebler-Keefauver Home receives state historical marker

