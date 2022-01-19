Historic Greeneville hotel introduces new general manager

The historic Greeneville hotel will undergo staffing changes after the hire of new general manager.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The historical General Morgan Inn plans to undergo a major staffing change following the announcement of new General Manager David Arts.

The release states that Arts will replace Bronson Winters, who plans to transition to a new role inside the Niswonger Group company.

Arts has spent much of his life in the hotel industry, claiming territories in America’s most heavily enriched lodging areas, such as Nashville; Springfield, Virginia; and Naples, Florida.

“I would start at the front desk and tried to learn all I could about every job,” said Arts. “I really wanted to gain experience in various types of hotels that focused on different types of guests..”

The Louisville, Kentucky native has since moved to East Tennessee with his girlfriend and dog and looks forward to meeting the community’s residents.

“I had visited Johnson City, Knoxville and Asheville before and fell in love with the mountains,” he said. “This entire region is just beautiful.”

For more information on the General Morgan Inn, visit www.generalmorganinn.com or call 423-787-1000.