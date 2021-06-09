Historic Dooley House moved from original location in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon home with a rich history in Southwest Virginia was moved from its original location on Wednesday.

The Hiram Dooley House was moved by crews from Pecan Street to Park Street. In total, the home was moved about 200 feet.

The Dooley House was built in 1849 and remains one of Abingdon’s few pre-Civil War structures that remains in the main district.

Update: wheels are inching forward just slightly. The crowd in Abingdon is patiently waiting to watch the historic Dooley House move across the street pic.twitter.com/vJ1M3wXVut — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) June 9, 2021

A petition to save and move the Dooley House was signed by community members after town officials announced plans to demolish it in order to build a new picnic pavilion.

The structure was lifted off the ground and placed on a platform. Robotic wheels rotated slowly and moved the building from its original spot.

In Abingdon, people have gathered to watch the moving of the historic Dooley House. It will be rolled to a new location on Park St. pic.twitter.com/sACLD4jBSa — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) June 9, 2021

The Dooley House was moved by a construction company based in Pennsylvania that specializes in moving buildings in this manner.