Historic Dooley House in Abingdon to be moved Wednesday, power outage planned in area

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A 172-year-old house in Abingdon, Virginia will be moved Wednesday from its location on Pecan Street.

According to a notice from the Town of Abingdon, the Dooley House will be moved on Wednesday, June 9.

A power outage is planned at the East Main Street and Pecan Street traffic light up to A Street, according to town officials.

The outage will last from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. while the house is being moved.

Anyone with questions regarding to outage is asked to contact AEP at 1-800-956-4237.

In April, the town council approved a special-use permit to move the Hiram Dooley House to Park Street.

There had previously been discussion of demolishing the home to make way for a picnic pavilion, but a petition signed by community members led to the approval of the move.

