Historic Commission approves new mural in downtown Johnson City to pay tribute to women’s suffrage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural will be the first of its kind tribute in the Tri-Cities to the women who led the local fight for women to have the right to vote.

On Monday night, Johnson City’s Historic Zoning Commission approved plans for a Public Centennial Suffrage Celebration Mural.

The Centennial Suffrage Celebration Coalition of Johnson City commissioned the mural by Southwest Virginia artist Ellen Elmes to mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

The mural is to be installed on a wall directly across from the old courthouse on Ashe Street.

The approval was needed due to the building being located in a historic district.

The mural is scheduled for public reveal in October.