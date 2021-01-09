Hiring: Ballad Health seeks medical professionals

(WJHL) — According to a Facebook post from Ballad Health on Friday, the health care system is hiring for several positions at its facilities.
These positions include the following:
- Registered or licensed practical nurse in acute care at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Full-time. 7 p.m. through 7 a.m.
- Laboratory services manager at Greeneville Community Hospital East. Full-time.
- Virtual safety companion in Johnson City. Full-time. Days, nights or weekends available.
- Supply chain technician at Johnson City Medical Center. Full-time.
- Medical lab technician or technologist at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Full-time. Evenings.