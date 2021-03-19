Hindu prayer read before Johnson City Commission meeting for first time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, read a Hindu prayer as the invocation for the Johnson City Commission meeting on Thursday.

According to an email from Zed, the prayer was recited from “Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures.”

Zed first read the invocation in Sanskrit before delivering it again in English.

“I’ve been here for 31 years and this is the first time that we’ve had a Hindu prayer. We’ve had lots of different denominations represented by folks giving invocations through the years,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “The opportunity to offer the invocation before our meetings is made for anyone that would like to come down and offer the invocation.”

There are about three million Hindus in the USA, Zed said in the email. Hinduism is among the oldest practiced religions in the world and counted as the third largest, according to Zed.