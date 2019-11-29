Hiker Family Thanksgiving potluck held in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A potluck-style Thanksgiving meal was shared amongst hikers in Erwin Thursday.

Hiker Family Thanksgiving is a traditional Thanksgiving celebration, hosted by hikers for hikers.

“For all of the hikers that are on trail anywhere near the area, we sent out shuttle drivers to pick them up,” said event organizer Meg Greenlee. “We’ve had people just bring in hikers on their own accord. We do it mostly as a pot luck and donations.”

Greenlee said organizers raised about $500 for this event and were expected to have fed about 50-100 people Thursday.

“This is really special, especially people out here trying to finish their hike. They can’t make it home because they are finishing their hike, they get to come home for Thanksgiving right here,” Greenlee said.

The event was coordinated by USA Raft and Adventure Resort and Nolichucky Gorge Campground and Uncle Johnny’s Nolichucky Hiker Hostel.