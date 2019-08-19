Highway 70N landslide repair project pushed back to late fall

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 1500 drivers traveled Highway 70N in Hawkins County daily, until a massive landslide in February 2019 destroyed the road between Clinch Valley Road and State Route 94.

The landslide killed 62-year-old Steven Lawson of Jonesborough and injured another driver.

Repair work was scheduled to be finished August 15, but TDOT said it needs more time.

“We’re trying to get that roadway open as quickly as possible,” TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

TDOT has been working with their contractors since March to repair the road after the deadly landslide.

It’s a massive undertaking to strengthen the hillside after the road was washed away.

TDOT said more work is necessary to ensure driver safety.

“They’re just trying to continue to stabilize that hillside. What they’re using is called soil nail stabilization,” Nagi said.

Crews on site are putting in long hours to get the work done.

“When we started the project in March, drilling was kind of tough, the material and everything, had some equipment issues,as time went on, drilling got better,” Dylan Osborne of Geostabilization International said.

Louella Davis lives down the road from the portion of Highway 70N that remains closed.

Her sister’s visits have gotten less frequent because of the detours around the construction site.

“She goes to doctor in Rogersville, Kingsport. She has to drive all the way around the mountain,” Davis went on to say, “That’s a little more than an hour. Usually takes her about 15 minutes.”

TDOT said they recognize the inconvenience, but safety is first.

“We’re not going to allow that roadway or any roadway to be open if we feel it is not safe for travel,” Nagi said.

The current cost of the project is $8.7 million, but that number could go up.

The project is now expected to be finished late fall.