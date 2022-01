MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Highway 11W is closed in Mount Carmel due to a crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of the crash at Highway 11W and Independence Avenue.

According to THP, all lanes are currently blocked.

News Channel 11 is awaiting more information about the crash from THP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.