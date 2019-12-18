Highly effective: Love Chapel 5th graders carol at senior center

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – They brought good cheer and a whole lot more. It was highly effective.

Several classes of fifth-graders from Love Chapel Elementary School trooped over to the nearby Center on Aging and Health Wednesday to brighten the day for a group of residents there. The kids sang carols during a short visit prompted by their study of the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. They learned about the habits through a leadership development program, Leader in Me.

Levi Jones of Kaitlyn Randolph’s class said the students sought a Christmas project that would reflect what they’d learned. “This kind of covered a lot of the habits,” Jones said.



“We thought that it would be proactive because we’re taking responsibility of remembering songs to make everybody here happy and to smile.”

Suffice it to say, the students pulled off their task with aplomb.

“The children do not realize what they’re bringing to these residents,” Sharon Greatti, the center’s HR manager, said. “It’s so important to them.”

Greatti said anything staff can bring in that’s going to make the residents’ day better is important. She said most people with memory problems or dementia can remember singing better than most other things.

“Everybody in this room right now has some touch of Alzheimer’s, but they remember the words to these songs, and so it brings them such happiness,” Greatti said.

“Everything we do here is centered around them,” she added. “If we can make their days here good and it’s by bringing in children, that’s amazing to us. That’s amazing.”