JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Highlands Horrorfest, a showcase of short films from local and regional filmmakers, is set to return to the Wallace Theatre in Johnson City on Oct. 27.

The main festival, hosted by local entertainer and emcee, Big Daddy Voodoo, will include film screenings, a costume contest and an awards presentation at the end, and the top winner will receive a grand prize of $1,000.

Event organizer, Jake VanHuss, said this event is a way to strengthen Johnson City’s local film community.

“As a lifelong horror fan, this seemed like the perfect way to strengthen our local film community, promote the horror genre and provide a platform to showcase and help introduce emerging artists from our region,” said VanHuss, an Assistant Professor at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and the event organizer.

Ahead of the main event, organizers have developed the Highlands Horrorfest Roadshow which includes several smaller events community members can attend.

The events will feature local filmmaker screenings and a pair of workshops with ETSU Theatre and Dance Professor Bobby Funk and award-winning body painter, makeup artist and mixed media artist Ren Allen.

Roadshow events are set to take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from Sept. 13 through Oct. 25 at various venues in downtown Johnson City. The main event will take place at the Wallace Theatre on Oct. 27. All events are free and open to the public.

The film festival is sponsored by a grant from the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts at ESTU.

For more information and to view a complete schedule, click here.