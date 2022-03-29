GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) —Highland Elementary School underwent extensive evaluations to gain a prestigious title as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School.

The school marks one of 10 across the state to achieve the Lighthouse status, and according to a release, there are only 5,000 Leader in Me schools worldwide — 620 of which have earned the Lighthouse status.

“Highland is truly a special place,” Principal Shelia Newland said. “Our community is full of intelligent dreamers that love big and love giving back to others in our community. We have cultivated a transformation of our school’s culture over the past five years.

“As a part of this transformation, Highland has committed to providing research-based teaching strategies that empower student learning, while also seeking leadership skills in every student.”

According to the Leader in Me website, the effort aims to use a comprehensive model to build leadership and life skills in students. To learn more about Leader in Me, click here.